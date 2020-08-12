Need another fantasy real-estate show packed with mansions and melodrama? Of course you do, and Netflix’s “Million Dollar Beach House” is happy to deliver.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the trailer for its “Selling Sunset”-East-esque series, which kind of has an underselling title considering the actual price tags of beach houses in the Hamptons. We’re not even sure you could get a mobile home in Montauk for that kind of money.

Guess we’ll find that out over the course of Season 1’s six episodes, which premiere Aug. 26 on Netflix.

Here is the logline, which we definitely did not write — especially that last sentence:

“Million Dollar Beach House” is a bird’s eye view into the day-to-day life of the Hampton’s youngest and most exclusive group of real estate agents, documenting their private lives and posh coastline listings. With 2,500 realtors working the Hamptons market, earning a listing is fierce competition. Nest Seekers reps to-die-for, multi-million-dollar properties and not without personal drama between agents. Throughout the series, five brokers hustle from Memorial Day to Labor Day to buy and sell properties for their clients. From appeasing sellers who are unhappy with home staging to cutthroat open houses where agents are going after each other’s clients, “Million Dollar Beach House” has all the views, all the schmooze, and brokers with a lot to lose.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

Paul Yuan is the showrunner on the Diga Pictures series, which has a six-episode order. Yuan executive produces alongside Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale, Nick Rigg and Eddie Shapiro.

Below are the featured brokers’ bios.

Michael Fulfree

Former model and office sweetheart, Michael has been with Nest Seekers for the past year and just brought on his best friend JB as a new realtor. Michael’s wife is pregnant and due any moment which adds to the stress of his already stressful realtor life.

Jimmy Giugliano

Nest Seekers lead who has been in the industry for more than 10 years. Jimmy has his hand in all the super-luxe properties and acts as a mentor to the team, but when JB asks if he’s ready to take on his own listings, Jimmy tells him he needs to keep learning, making JB question whether Nest Seekers is the right place for him to excel.

Noel Roberts

From Minnesota, Noel is a recent addition to Nest Seekers and chose to work in the Hamptons because of the great lifestyle and high income-earning potential. He’s seen as pompous by some of the other realtors and clients but is a no-nonsense broker who isn’t afraid to push buttons, especially Peggy’s.

JB Andreassi

Previously in the financial industry, JB recently moved back home to the Hamptons and just got his real estate license. New to Nest Seekers, JB has the support of his best friend Michael as he navigates the Hamptons housing scene. Knowing he’s ready to take on his own listings, he reaches out to Jimmy to discuss his future but Jimmy shuts him down saying he still needs time to learn and he questions whether Nest Seekers is the right place for him.

Peggy Zabakolas

Peggy, a 10-year broker veteran, just transferred to the Nest Seekers Hamptons office after working in NYC. She was tired of referring clients to other brokers in the Hamptons and thought she should take advantage of these listings herself. A tough negotiator (she’s also a lawyer) with a huge rolodex of clients, she has friction with Noel and doesn’t like the idea of back door conversations.