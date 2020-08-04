‘Mimic’ TV Reboot From Paul WS Anderson in the Works at Miramax

A TV reboot of the 1997 sci-fi horror film “Mimic” is in development at Miramax TV with Paul WS Anderson on board to direct the pilot and executive produce.

The series, an adaptation of Donald A. Wollheim’s short story of the same name, will be led by Jim Danger Gray who will write and serve as showrunner. Anderson’s longtime producing partner Jeremy Bolt will be an executive producer as well.

“Mimic” centers on genetically engineered insects who evolve and develop the ability to mimic their human prey. The 1997 film was co-written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and produced by Miramax’s Dimension Films label and Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam and Josh Brolin. The movie spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels in 2001 (“Mimic 2”) and 2003 (“Mimic 3: Sentinel”).

The reboot is among the first major projects under new head of worldwide television Marc Helwig, who came aboard Miramax in May.

Anderson and Bolt are best known for the “Resident Evil” franchise, as well as films “Event Horizon” and “Death Race.” Gray was most recently an executive producer on the scrapped “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot with Naomi Watts.

