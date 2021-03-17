Mindy Kaling Joins Pixar’s ‘Monsters at Work’ Series for Disney+

Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of Pixar’s upcoming Disney+ series “Monsters at Work.”

Kaling will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka “MIFT”).

Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.

“Monsters At Work” will begin streaming Friday, July 2, exclusively on Disney+.

Along with Hunt, Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their “Monsters Inc.” roles as Mike and Scully.

The Disney+ series takes place after the events of “Monsters Inc,” when the power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

The series stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Other returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original “Monsters, Inc.” character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton (“Star Wars Resistance”) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler (“Archer”) as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.