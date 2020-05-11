Facebook will launch a weeklong online celebration for the Class of 2020, capped off by a streaming event on Facebook Watch with speeches from dozens of celebrities.

The event will be held on May 15 at 2 pm ET and will be hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak. Previously announced speakers include Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles. Among the new speakers added to the event on Monday are Cardi B, DJ Khaled, La La Anthony, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Matthew McConaughey and Milo Ventimiglia.

Also Read: Australia Forces Facebook and Google to Pay Country's Media Outlets for Their News Content

In the days leading up to the event, Facebook and Instagram will also hold a number of special events, including a virtual comedy show, a tribute to high school athletes, and a portrait art contest from the Brooklyn Museum that will award $5,000 grants to five artists.

In addition, Facebook will launch a Community Help service for college students, with plans to roll it out further in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Students, teachers and alumni can offer and request assistance in their college communities in categories that include career help, housing, moral support, fitness and supplies.