Mindy Kaling, Lebron James and More Celebs Rejoice Over Kamala Harris Joining Joe Biden as VP

Celebrities rejoiced over Joe Biden’s running mate announcement for the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, expressing hope and well wishes for his long-awaited choice — Senator Kamala Harris.

“The Office” star Mindy Kaling was ecstatic, calling the announcement “thrilling.”

“Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?” she wrote, adding, “We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this!⁣”

“Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it!” wrote basketball star Lebron James.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanon said he was on the phone with actress Kirsten Dunst when the news broke.

“Amazing. Amazing. I have to turn on the news,” Dunst responded, according to Buchanon. “All my son lets me watch is Nick Jr.”

“Kamala Harris is not only Black, she is of South Asian heritage. This is the first time an Asian American has been nominated to a major party ticket,” wrote actor George Takei.

“Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future,” wrote John Legend.

Comedian Amy Schumer rejoiced while also voicing her support for inevitable attacks against Harris.

“The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack,” wrote Amy Schumer.

Jamie Lee Curtis also weighed in that she feels Harris is a “bold” and “strong” choice.”