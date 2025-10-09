‘Minecraft’ Sequel Lands July 2027 Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary will release the untitled “Minecraft” sequel on July 23, 2027, the studio announced on Thursday.

Jared Hess is also returning to direct. Hess is also writing the script with Chris Galletta.

Plot details remain deep in the mine for now.

The sequel will be produced by Legendary and Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, Jason Momoa.

“A Minecraft Movie” debuted to a record $163 million domestic opening and has since grossed $424 million, making it the No. 1 film of 2025 at the domestic box office. With a worldwide total approaching $1 billion, “A Minecraft Movie” is also the second highest-grossing release of the year.

By now, it’s well known around Hollywood that video games are the new comic books. Adaptations of these properties have proved to be successful in recent years on both the big and small screens, from HBO’s Emmy-winning “The Last of Us,” which saw 5.3 million U.S. viewers for its Season 2 premiere, to the “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, which continues to be a juggernaut for Paramount. Its third installment currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing video game movie of all time, earning over $514.2 million worldwide. (Paramount has already penciled a fourth film in for 2027 and is eying spinoff features.)

Now the success of “A Minecraft Movie” cements a very specific aspect of this trend. It’s not just video game adaptations that are proving to be successful; it’s adaptations of games with large Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences.