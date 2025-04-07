‘Minecraft’ Box Office Explosion: How Gen Z and Social Media Buzz Fueled a $160 Million-Plus Opening

Available to WrapPRO members

The best-selling video game of all time now has the biggest video game opening weekend of all time

A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in “A Minecraft Movie” (Credit: Warner Bros.)

After the worst March the box office has seen in decades, Warner Bros./Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie” earned the biggest opening weekend since “Moana 2” with $163 million domestic and $314 million worldwide.

Not even the most optimistic projections had “Minecraft” surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game adaptation. No one imagined that its domestic launch would be larger than what all movies grossed in the two previous weekends combined.

But this “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”-esque adventure film from “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess, starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks as humans who enter the world of “Minecraft,” saw an explosion in presales in the final days leading up to its release, and has been further lifted by social media buzz that, while not always praising the film’s quality, has hailed the experience of watching “Minecraft” in a crowded theater.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments