Former WME, CAA, Paradigm Music Veterans Launch Mint Talent Group

C.J. Strock, Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal lead the new artist-centric model focused on artists’ career longevity

| September 22, 2020 @ 6:00 AM Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 7:07 AM
Mint Talent Group

Mint Talent Group

Veteran music agents formerly of WME, Paradigm, CAA and Madison House have launched a new booking agency and entertainment company, Mint Talent Group, that aims to be an artist-centric model that pushes for the career longevity of its clients.

C.J. Strock, formerly of William Morris Endeavor, and Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, formerly of Paradigm Talent Agency, are joining together to lead Mint Talent Group. Mint’s founding agents also include Mary Allen and Cassie Siegel (Madison House), Michael Morris and Ryan Owens (Paradigm), Peter Wiederlight (WME) and Logan Handelsman (CAA).

Mint has already announced its full client roster, which includes multiple Grammy winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including the Allman Brothers Band, Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., Mavis Staples, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley and Taj Mahal. The full client list is below.

Mint Talent Group says its model is built on not just booking representation but also rethinking the narrow way musicians and artists are generally marketed and how agents are generally focused only on top-earning clients. Mint hopes to give its artists opportunities outside of just their music for brand partnerships, private and corporate booking and voice-over, TV and film opportunities. Clients will also have access to a fan club ticketing platform that gives artists ancillary income and expanded fan contact information.

Mint will also launch what it calls the Honor Society, which is a committee made up of artists on the client roster who will help shape the direction of the agency. In exchange for participating on the committee, Mint will donate commissions earned from each artist to a charity of that artist’s choice.

The company will also feature an associate training program for the next generation of agents and industry leaders, and Lindsey Overby (formerly of Paradigm) and Jesse Rivelis (formerly of WME) will be the first two associates in this program.

The launch of Mint Talent Group comes on the heels of the launch of Range Media Partners, which also started after an exodus of other top agents as a result of the economic downturn from coronavirus. Range too aims to be a client-centric approach that hopes to focus not just on booking jobs but also in building and expanding the brand or company led by the celebrity.

Mint is launching as major agencies have seen touring revenue completely halted from the coronavirus crisis, forcing artists to turn to recording music in quarantine and finding other means of financial support.

Strock will not only bring his roster of music artists but is also heading a “Sports to the Stage” division, which aims to book sports broadcast talent, athletes and coaches and connect them with audiences and fans.

“I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the Mint Family,” Strock said in a statement. “I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the music client roster and sports properties. Let’s go!”

“The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family,” McAuliff added. “The wealth of experience the Mint team brings to the group gives us the clout of a corporate without the limitations or boundaries.”

“At Mint, we are building a foundation that supports both artists and agents growth for the entirety of their careers, all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts,” Egenthal said.

“Mint’s presence will be equally at home on rock stages, destination festivals, as well the most prestigious theaters and performing arts centers in the world,” Morris added, who leads the performing arts business. “The opportunity to join Mint with like-minded veteran agents and friends, while continuing to service my long-term clients is a dream come true. I look forward to making a positive impact on the industry’s recovery, while also joining my colleagues at Mint to create a family environment in which artistic integrity, professional courtesy and promises to each other are non-negotiable.”

The full roster of Mint Talent Group is below:

  • Acoustic Alchemy
  • Alejandro Escovedo
  • Allman Brothers Band
  • Ambrose Akinmusire
  • Antonio Sanchez
  • Apashe
  • Art Garfunkel
  • Artikal Sound System
  • Axel Thesleff
  • Ayla Nereo
  • Bag Raiders
  • Ballyhoo!
  • Big Band of Brothers
  • Bill Frisell
  • Blackberry Smoke
  • Blind Boys of Alabama
  • Bob James
  • Boiz House
  • Boyfriend
  • Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
  • Brian McKnight
  • Brother Ali
  • Carla Morrison
  • Cas Haley
  • Charles Lloyd
  • Charlie Musselwhite
  • Charlie Starr
  • Chris Botti
  • Chris Roberts
  • CloZee
  • Collie Buddz
  • Corrupt UK
  • Cycles
  • Dave Grusin
  • Dave Grusin & Lee Ritenour
  • David Ramirez
  • Deb Talan
  • Desert Dwellers
  • Doctor Lo
  • Dub Inc.
  • Dub Trio
  • Defunk
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • East Forest
  • El Ten Eleven
  • Erasure
  • Foundation of Funk
  • Fourplay
  • Freddy & Francine
  • GA-20
  • Gabriel Kelley
  • Gaby Moreno
  • George Porter Jr.
  • God Street Wine
  • Great Peacock
  • Helmet
  • Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
  • HIRIE
  • Jaimoe
  • Joe Ely
  • John Mayall
  • Jon Cleary
  • Josh Kelley
  • Keznamdi
  • Kitchen Dwellers
  • Kuinka
  • Lee Ritenour
  • Lucia Micarelli
  • LUZCID
  • Magnolia Boulevard
  • Marc Cohn
  • Mason Jennings
  • Mavis Staples
  • MEMBA
  • Mersiv
  • Mike Love
  • Mize
  • Moon Hooch
  • Moziah
  • National Park Radio
  • Neal Francis
  • New Breed Brass Band
  • New Deal
  • New Orleans Jazz Orchestra / NOJO 7
  • Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves
  • Nobide
  • North Mississippi Allstars
  • Orquesta Akokan
  • Passafire
  • Paz
  • Pocket Protection
  • Rebel Souljahz
  • Rising Appalachia
  • Rome in Silver
  • Sammy Miller and The Congregation
  • Satsang
  • Shemekia Copeland
  • Soul Rebels
  • Space & Harmony
  • Steel Pulse
  • Stephen Marley
  • Stick Figure
  • Taj Mahal
  • The Elovaters
  • The Flatlanders
  • The Green
  • The Movement
  • The Orb
  • The Shady Recruits
  • The Weepies
  • The Wild Feathers
  • Trevor Hall
  • Tripp St.
  • Vanic
  • White Denim
  • Yaima

