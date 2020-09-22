Former WME, CAA, Paradigm Music Veterans Launch Mint Talent Group

Veteran music agents formerly of WME, Paradigm, CAA and Madison House have launched a new booking agency and entertainment company, Mint Talent Group, that aims to be an artist-centric model that pushes for the career longevity of its clients.

C.J. Strock, formerly of William Morris Endeavor, and Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, formerly of Paradigm Talent Agency, are joining together to lead Mint Talent Group. Mint’s founding agents also include Mary Allen and Cassie Siegel (Madison House), Michael Morris and Ryan Owens (Paradigm), Peter Wiederlight (WME) and Logan Handelsman (CAA).

Mint has already announced its full client roster, which includes multiple Grammy winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including the Allman Brothers Band, Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., Mavis Staples, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley and Taj Mahal. The full client list is below.

Mint Talent Group says its model is built on not just booking representation but also rethinking the narrow way musicians and artists are generally marketed and how agents are generally focused only on top-earning clients. Mint hopes to give its artists opportunities outside of just their music for brand partnerships, private and corporate booking and voice-over, TV and film opportunities. Clients will also have access to a fan club ticketing platform that gives artists ancillary income and expanded fan contact information.

Mint will also launch what it calls the Honor Society, which is a committee made up of artists on the client roster who will help shape the direction of the agency. In exchange for participating on the committee, Mint will donate commissions earned from each artist to a charity of that artist’s choice.

The company will also feature an associate training program for the next generation of agents and industry leaders, and Lindsey Overby (formerly of Paradigm) and Jesse Rivelis (formerly of WME) will be the first two associates in this program.

The launch of Mint Talent Group comes on the heels of the launch of Range Media Partners, which also started after an exodus of other top agents as a result of the economic downturn from coronavirus. Range too aims to be a client-centric approach that hopes to focus not just on booking jobs but also in building and expanding the brand or company led by the celebrity.

Mint is launching as major agencies have seen touring revenue completely halted from the coronavirus crisis, forcing artists to turn to recording music in quarantine and finding other means of financial support.

Strock will not only bring his roster of music artists but is also heading a “Sports to the Stage” division, which aims to book sports broadcast talent, athletes and coaches and connect them with audiences and fans.

“I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the Mint Family,” Strock said in a statement. “I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the music client roster and sports properties. Let’s go!”

“The goal of Mint is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family,” McAuliff added. “The wealth of experience the Mint team brings to the group gives us the clout of a corporate without the limitations or boundaries.”

“At Mint, we are building a foundation that supports both artists and agents growth for the entirety of their careers, all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts,” Egenthal said.

“Mint’s presence will be equally at home on rock stages, destination festivals, as well the most prestigious theaters and performing arts centers in the world,” Morris added, who leads the performing arts business. “The opportunity to join Mint with like-minded veteran agents and friends, while continuing to service my long-term clients is a dream come true. I look forward to making a positive impact on the industry’s recovery, while also joining my colleagues at Mint to create a family environment in which artistic integrity, professional courtesy and promises to each other are non-negotiable.”

The full roster of Mint Talent Group is below:

Acoustic Alchemy

Alejandro Escovedo

Allman Brothers Band

Ambrose Akinmusire

Antonio Sanchez

Apashe

Art Garfunkel

Artikal Sound System

Axel Thesleff

Ayla Nereo

Bag Raiders

Ballyhoo!

Big Band of Brothers

Bill Frisell

Blackberry Smoke

Blind Boys of Alabama

Bob James

Boiz House

Boyfriend

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Brian McKnight

Brother Ali

Carla Morrison

Cas Haley

Charles Lloyd

Charlie Musselwhite

Charlie Starr

Chris Botti

Chris Roberts

CloZee

Collie Buddz

Corrupt UK

Cycles

Dave Grusin

Dave Grusin & Lee Ritenour

David Ramirez

Deb Talan

Desert Dwellers

Doctor Lo

Dub Inc.

Dub Trio

Defunk

Dumpstaphunk

East Forest

El Ten Eleven

Erasure

Foundation of Funk

Fourplay

Freddy & Francine

GA-20

Gabriel Kelley

Gaby Moreno

George Porter Jr.

God Street Wine

Great Peacock

Helmet

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

HIRIE

Jaimoe

Joe Ely

John Mayall

Jon Cleary

Josh Kelley

Keznamdi

Kitchen Dwellers

Kuinka

Lee Ritenour

Lucia Micarelli

LUZCID

Magnolia Boulevard

Marc Cohn

Mason Jennings

Mavis Staples

MEMBA

Mersiv

Mike Love

Mize

Moon Hooch

Moziah

National Park Radio

Neal Francis

New Breed Brass Band

New Deal

New Orleans Jazz Orchestra / NOJO 7

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves

Nobide

North Mississippi Allstars

Orquesta Akokan

Passafire

Paz

Pocket Protection

Rebel Souljahz

Rising Appalachia

Rome in Silver

Sammy Miller and The Congregation

Satsang

Shemekia Copeland

Soul Rebels

Space & Harmony

Steel Pulse

Stephen Marley

Stick Figure

Taj Mahal

The Elovaters

The Flatlanders

The Green

The Movement

The Orb

The Shady Recruits

The Weepies

The Wild Feathers

Trevor Hall

Tripp St.

Vanic

White Denim

Yaima