Miramax Names Marc Helwig as Head of Worldwide Television

Miramax named Marc Helwig as its head of worldwide television, filling a role that had been vacant since March of 2019.

Helwig, who comes over from NBCU international, replaces Lauren Whitney, who left last year for the same job with Spyglass Media Group. Helwig will oversee development and production for the company’s slate of scripted programming, reporting to Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Miramax also signed a first-look TV deal with former NBCU International Studios president Michael Edelstein. Helwig was executive vice president at NBCU International Studios, where he led the LA-based operations.

In April, ViacomCBS acquired a 49% stake in the TV and film studio from BeIN Media Group, which retained a 51% ownership stake.

ViacomCBS acquired its stake in Miramax from beIN for a total of $375 million. Approximately $150 million was paid at closing, while ViacomCBS has committed to invest $225 million — comprised of $45 million annually over the next five years — to be used for new film and television productions and working capital. In addition, Paramount Pictures entered into an exclusive, long-term distribution agreement for Miramax’s film library, and an exclusive, long-term first-look agreement allowing Paramount Pictures to develop, produce, finance and distribute new film and television projects based on Miramax’s IP.

