Miramax Names Marc Helwig as Head of Worldwide Television

He fills a role that’s been vacant for more than a year

| May 15, 2020 @ 9:27 AM Last Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 9:37 AM

<> at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Miramax named Marc Helwig as its head of worldwide television, filling a role that had been vacant since March of 2019.

Helwig, who comes over from NBCU international, replaces Lauren Whitney, who left last year for the same job with Spyglass Media Group. Helwig will oversee development and production for the company’s slate of scripted programming, reporting to Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Miramax also signed a first-look TV deal with former NBCU International Studios president Michael Edelstein. Helwig was executive vice president at NBCU International Studios, where he led the LA-based operations.

Also Read: ViacomCBS Acquires 49% Stake in Miramax

In April, ViacomCBS acquired a 49% stake in the TV and film studio from BeIN Media Group, which retained a 51% ownership stake.

ViacomCBS acquired its stake in Miramax from beIN for a total of $375 million. Approximately $150 million was paid at closing, while ViacomCBS has committed to invest $225 million — comprised of $45 million annually over the next five years — to be used for new film and television productions and working capital. In addition, Paramount Pictures entered into an exclusive, long-term distribution agreement for Miramax’s film library, and an exclusive, long-term first-look agreement allowing Paramount Pictures to develop, produce, finance and distribute new film and television projects based on Miramax’s IP.

Deadline was first to report the news of Helwig.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE