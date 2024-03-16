“Harry Potter” franchise professor Miriam Margolyes told News Corp Australia’s News.com.au that she was approached by Marvel to star in a project described to her as “a story about witches. But she ultimately turned it down due to its location, along with the fact that playing the Potter films’ Pomona Sprout had her reluctant to play in the magic world again. Given the timing and Marvel’s projects in development, it appears to be “WandaVision” spinoff miniseries “Agatha.”

The actress explained in the interview, published last year, that the show’s location was a problem for her. “I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months,” she said. “So I just said, ‘well, I want a million pounds’ and they said, ‘you can have half a million,’ and I said, ‘no, I don’t want to do it,’ so it just stopped.”

“Really it’s a story about my own greed rather than anything else,” Margolyes coyly admitted.

The show — which was in development previously with subtitles including “House of Harkness,” “Coven of Chaos” and “Darkhold Diaries” before settling on just plain “Agatha” — is set for release this September, starring Kathryn Hahn. She first played the character in “WandaVision.”

Elsewhere in that interview, Margolyes described her “Little Shop of Horrors” costar Steven Martin as “incredibly unfriendly,” owing to his perfectionism. She explained, “He was an artist and all he was interested in was getting the comic moment right, and he was correct to do that, but he should have included me. I would have included the person I was working with. He wasn’t interested in that.”

“I just thought he was rather horrid,” Margolyes concluded.

She also took issue with Mick Jagger, who at the time was in a relationship with her costar in “The Vagina Monologues,” Sophie Dahl. As Margolyes put it, “He thought he was important, and he is important, but important people should never think they’re important and should never show it if they think it. I just thought he was a tiresome old git.”