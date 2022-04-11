Miss Benny Tapped for Netflix Series ‘Glamorous’ With Jordon Nardino to Produce

Netflix announced on Monday it has ordered “Glamorous,” starring Miss Benny of “Love, Victor”, to series. Jordon Nardino of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Quantico,” and “Smash,” will produce alongside Two Shakes Entertainment’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow will produce for CBS Studios.

The 10-episode series will tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Miss Benny’s previous roles include Casey on “Fuller House,” and Dee in “American Horror Stories: Drive-In.”

Casting is now underway for the Madolyn Addison character.

Jordon Nardino serves as writer and executive producer and Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of executive produce through Two Shakes Entertainment. The studio is CBS Studios.