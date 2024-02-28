Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday morning that he is stepping down from leadership in November, and he was promptly met with a whole lot of celebratory messages online.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” McConnell said in prepared remarks. “So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” he continued. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

You can watch McConnell’s address in the video below:

BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell announces he will step down as the Senate’s Republican leader in November. He is the longest-serving Senate leader in history. pic.twitter.com/k4bAeH5XGW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 28, 2024

Within minutes, McConnell began trending on X, still popularly referred to as Twitter, and, for the most part, early sentiments contained two words: “good riddance.”

Good riddance to Mitch McConnell, the man who single handedly obstructed any progress on gun violence in America. Now, let's make sure we keep the Senate majority by defeating Ted Cruz and flipping Texas blue. — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) February 28, 2024

HOLY SHIT, SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL IS STEPPING DOWN FROM AS GOP SENATE LEADER!!!!!!!!!



I will NEVER forgive him for the damage he did to our nation in his role, especially blocking President Obama's Supreme Court pick.



GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!! 🖕🖕 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 28, 2024

Mitch McConnell is one of the worst people in our nation’s history. Fuck him. And good riddance. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) February 28, 2024

“It’s the end of a terrible era,” Ahmed Baba wrote. “His legacy will be the obstruction of progress, furtherance of a regressive conservatism, and the enabling of an extremist wing of his party. His successor will be even worse.”

Writer and political commentator Elie Mystal added, “Mitch McConnell has been the most successful Confederate since John C. Calhoun. Congratulations to him and his people in their service of evil.”

Mitch McConnell has announced he’ll step down as GOP Leader in November. It’s the end of a terrible era. His legacy will be the obstruction of progress, furtherance of a regressive conservatism, and the enabling of an extremist wing of his party.



His successor will be even worse — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 28, 2024

Mitch McConnell has been the most successful Confederate since John C. Calhoun. Congratulations to him and his people in their service of evil. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 28, 2024

You can see more reactions to the news below.

MITCH MCCONNELL STEPPING DOWN AS SENATE PREPUB LEADER IS A BLACK HISTORY MONTH MIRACLE BABY pic.twitter.com/U3HNR5kAaJ — Renee (@PettyLupone) February 28, 2024

Please no tributes to Mitch McConnell, the person who most enabled Trump to attack our democracy. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) February 28, 2024

Mitch McConnell is stepping down as the Senate's Republican leader in November



Bye bye Mitch!! pic.twitter.com/G4TkFCyCJD — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) February 28, 2024

Just when you think that the week couldn’t get better…



Mitch McConnell and his CCP Agent of Chaos Wife, Elaine Chao, will no longer Lead the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/OT9OyiwlUN — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 28, 2024

Don’t know who needs to hear this, but Mitch McConnell is not a hero or a good person. He’s the reason why Roe fell. He’s a big part of the reason why the Republican Party is where it is today. Stop whitewashing his legacy. There’s nothing to be celebrated here. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 28, 2024

However, McConnell did receive some positive feedback from his supporters as well.

Good bye Mitch McConnell.. thank you for your service and thank you for standing down ! — pattibader (@pattibader) February 28, 2024

Thank you Mitch McConnell’s family and the Republican Party for having him step down. This is what you do, not what the Democrats and Joe Biden’s family is doing — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 28, 2024