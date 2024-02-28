Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday morning that he is stepping down from leadership in November, and he was promptly met with a whole lot of celebratory messages online.
“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” McConnell said in prepared remarks. “So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”
“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” he continued. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”
Within minutes, McConnell began trending on X, still popularly referred to as Twitter, and, for the most part, early sentiments contained two words: “good riddance.”
“It’s the end of a terrible era,” Ahmed Baba wrote. “His legacy will be the obstruction of progress, furtherance of a regressive conservatism, and the enabling of an extremist wing of his party. His successor will be even worse.”
Writer and political commentator Elie Mystal added, “Mitch McConnell has been the most successful Confederate since John C. Calhoun. Congratulations to him and his people in their service of evil.”
However, McConnell did receive some positive feedback from his supporters as well.
