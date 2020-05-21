‘Mixed-ish,’ ‘Stumptown’ Among 13 Shows Renewed at ABC

ABC renewed eight of its scripted shows for the 2020-21 broadcast season Thursday, including freshman series “Stumptown” and “Mixed-Ish.”

Sitcoms “The Conners,” and “The Goldbergs” renewed for a third, eighth season, respectively, with “American Housewife” getting a fifth season and “Black-ish,” from which “Mixed-ish” was spun-off, getting a seventh season.

Drama serial “A Million Little Things” was renewed for a third season, and ABC has also handed out a third-season pickup to the Nathan Fillion-led cop dramedy “The Rookie.”

“Bless This Mess,” “Emergence,” “Schooled” and “Single Parents” will not be returning for another season. That leaves just “Baker and the Beauty” and “For Life” awaiting their fates.

As for alternative programming, ABC renewed “Shark Tank,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “20/20,” and — this goes without saying — “The Bachelor.” The Tiffany Haddish-hosted “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was not renewed.

The network also announced series orders Thursday for David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky,” which is set to star Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, and “Call Your Mother,” a multicamera comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick.

“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), who join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

“Call Your Mother” follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away.