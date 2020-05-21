‘Mixed-ish,’ ‘Stumptown’ Among 13 Shows Renewed at ABC

Scripted series “American Housewife,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Rookie” and “Black-ish” also picked up for another season

| May 21, 2020 @ 1:03 PM
Mixed-ish

ABC/Jessica Brooks

ABC renewed eight of its scripted shows for the 2020-21 broadcast season Thursday, including freshman series “Stumptown” and “Mixed-Ish.”

Sitcoms “The Conners,” and “The Goldbergs” renewed for a third, eighth season, respectively, with “American Housewife” getting a fifth season and “Black-ish,” from which “Mixed-ish” was spun-off, getting a seventh season.

Drama serial “A Million Little Things” was renewed for a third season, and ABC has also handed out a third-season pickup to the Nathan Fillion-led cop dramedy “The Rookie.”

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Voice' Finale Falls to New Low in Key Demo, 'Stargirl' TV Debut Does Decent for The CW

“Bless This Mess,” “Emergence,” “Schooled” and “Single Parents” will not be returning for another season.  That leaves just “Baker and the Beauty” and “For Life” awaiting their fates.

As for alternative programming, ABC renewed “Shark Tank,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “20/20,” and — this goes without saying — “The Bachelor.” The Tiffany Haddish-hosted “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was not renewed.

The network also announced series orders Thursday for David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky,” which is set to star Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, and “Call Your Mother,” a multicamera comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick.

“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), who join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

“Call Your Mother” follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away.

25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

  • masked singer season 3 finale identity reveals Fox
  • The Masked Singer Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Masked Singer Sarah Palin Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Bow Wow Masked Singer Fox
  • Masked Singer Jesse McCartney Fox
  • Masked Singer Kandi Burruss Fox
1 of 26

Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone

The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.

Also Read: 14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From ‘Masked Singer’ to ‘NCIS’ (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE