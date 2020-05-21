‘Mixed-ish,’ ‘Stumptown’ Among 13 Shows Renewed at ABC

ABC renewed eight of its scripted shows for the 2020-21 broadcast season Thursday, including freshman series “Stumptown” and “Mixed-Ish.”
Sitcoms “The Conners,” and “The Goldbergs” renewed for a third, eighth season, respectively, with “American Housewife” getting a fifth season and “Black-ish,” from which “Mixed-ish” was spun-off, getting a seventh season.
Drama serial “A Million Little Things” was renewed for a third season, and ABC has also handed out a third-season pickup to the Nathan Fillion-led cop dramedy “The Rookie.”
“Bless This Mess,” “Emergence,” “Schooled” and “Single Parents” will not be returning for another season. That leaves just “Baker and the Beauty” and “For Life” awaiting their fates.
As for alternative programming, ABC renewed “Shark Tank,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “20/20,” and — this goes without saying — “The Bachelor.” The Tiffany Haddish-hosted “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was not renewed.
The network also announced series orders Thursday for David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky,” which is set to star Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, and “Call Your Mother,” a multicamera comedy starring Kyra Sedgwick.
“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe), who join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.
“Call Your Mother” follows an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away.
25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Fox
Contestant: Kandi Burruss Costume: Night Angel Season: 3
This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.
Fox
Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone
