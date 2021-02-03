NBC and CBS both aired reruns against ABC sitcom

Still, ABC was able to tie Fox atop the key demo’s primetime averages. A real lack of competition from CBS and NBC — and “Big Sky,” in ABC’s case — sure helped.

There was nothing mixed(-ish) about Tuesday’s “Mixed-ish” results. The “Black-ish” spinoff settled for series lows among adults 18-49 and in total viewers last night a week after its Season 2 premiere, according to Nielsen’s earliest-available numbers.

CBS finished first in total viewers on Tuesday, despite airing all reruns. It’s a good thing when your encores are “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Also Read: Ratings: 'Mixed-ish' Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC

NBC was a non-factor on another Tuesday due to coronavirus production delays on hit drama “This Is Us.”

ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was third in total viewers with 3.2 million.

For ABC, “To Tell the Truth” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 picked primetime back up with a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

Also Read: Fox's '9-1-1: Lone Star' Audience Grows With Crossover Event, but ABC Still Tops Demo Ratings

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 1.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

Also Read: 'Mank,' 'The Crown' Lead 2021 Golden Globe Nominations - The Complete List

For NBC, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers. Following the “This Is Us” repeat at 9, “Nurses” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 375,000. A “Two Sentence Horror Stories” episode at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 519,000 viewers. A rerun followed. “Trickster” at 9 settled for a 0.1/0 and 320,000 viewers.