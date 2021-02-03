MIXED-ISH - “Sweet Child O’ Mine” – After finding out Johan has been pretending to be a different race, Rainbow gets mad, and Alicia and Paul try to find a way to encourage Johan to be proud of being Black on the season two premiere of “mixed-ish,” TUESDAY, JAN. 26 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ETHAN WILLIAM CHILDRESS, ARICA HIMMEL

ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’ Drops to Series-Low Ratings Week After Season 2 Premiere

by | February 3, 2021 @ 8:46 AM

NBC and CBS both aired reruns against ABC sitcom

There was nothing mixed(-ish) about Tuesday’s “Mixed-ish” results. The “Black-ish” spinoff settled for series lows among adults 18-49 and in total viewers last night a week after its Season 2 premiere, according to Nielsen’s earliest-available numbers.

Still, ABC was able to tie Fox atop the key demo’s primetime averages. A real lack of competition from CBS and NBC — and “Big Sky,” in ABC’s case — sure helped.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

