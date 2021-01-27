Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC

“To Tell the Truth” and a trio of Telemundo telenovelas also returned with new seasons on Tuesday
Become a member to read more.
ABC’s “Mixed-ish” Season 2 premiere finished second in its time slot on Tuesday, though the “Black-ish” faced no competition from NBC.
With no new “This Is Us” again, NBC settled for sixth place in ratings, finishing behind both Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49.
ABC also premiered a new season of “To Tell the Truth” last night, when Telemundo returned a trio of telenovelas.
Also Read: Ken Jennings 'Jeopardy!' Debut Week Dips in Ratings From Last Year
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 9.7 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” drew a 0.8/5 and 8.1 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted’ at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 6.1 million viewers.
ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “To Tell the Truth” at 8 kicked off its new run to a 0.6/4 and 4.3 million viewers. A “Black-ish” episode at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 3 million viewers. The “Mixed-ish” Season 2 premiere at 9:30 drew a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” got a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers.
Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers.
Also Read: Inside Late-Night Ratings Shakeup in Trump Era - Can Fallon Bounce Back Under Biden?
Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both a 0.4/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.2 million.
NBC was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 2 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 432,000.
More to come…
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio