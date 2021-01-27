Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC

by | January 27, 2021 @ 8:34 AM

“To Tell the Truth” and a trio of Telemundo telenovelas also returned with new seasons on Tuesday

ABC’s “Mixed-ish” Season 2 premiere finished second in its time slot on Tuesday, though the “Black-ish” faced no competition from NBC.

With no new “This Is Us” again, NBC settled for sixth place in ratings, finishing behind both Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

