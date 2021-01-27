Ratings: ‘Mixed-ish’ Season 2 Premiere Delivers Mixed-ish Results for ABC

“To Tell the Truth” and a trio of Telemundo telenovelas also returned with new seasons on Tuesday

With no new “This Is Us” again, NBC settled for sixth place in ratings, finishing behind both Univision and Telemundo among adults 18-49.

ABC’s “Mixed-ish” Season 2 premiere finished second in its time slot on Tuesday, though the “Black-ish” faced no competition from NBC.

ABC also premiered a new season of “To Tell the Truth” last night, when Telemundo returned a trio of telenovelas.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “NCIS” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 9.7 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” drew a 0.8/5 and 8.1 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted’ at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 6.1 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “To Tell the Truth” at 8 kicked off its new run to a 0.6/4 and 4.3 million viewers. A “Black-ish” episode at 9 had a 0.6/4 and 3 million viewers. The “Mixed-ish” Season 2 premiere at 9:30 drew a 0.6/3 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” got a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.8 million. “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.4/3 and 2.2 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both a 0.4/2. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.2 million.

NBC was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 2 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 432,000.

