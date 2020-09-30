Go Pro Today

MLB to Allow Limited Number of Fans at NLCS and World Series

Both series will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

September 30, 2020

After going the entire season with no fans in attendance, Major League Baseball will allow a small number of spectators to attend both the National League Championship Series and the World Series in Texas.

Around 11,500 tickets will be available for purchase for each game of the NLCS and World Series, both of which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Tickets for all seven games of each series will go on-sale starting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. CT at MLB.com and texasrangers.com.

Globe Life Field is in its first season as the home of the Texas Rangers. This will be the first time since the ballpark opened that fans will be allowed to attend any games. Globe Life Field has an official capacity of 40,300, meaning that it will be at most 28.5% full. All fans will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, though will not have their temperature checked upon entry.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin on Oct. 12, with the first pitch of the World Series set for Oct. 20.

Like the NHL and NBA, the MLB is resorting to a modified bubble environment for its playoffs. Following the Wild Card Round, which is hosted by the higher-seeded team, the Division Series matchups will be hosted by four parks: Globe Life Field and Houston’s Minute Maid Park will host one National League Division Series each, while Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego will each host one American League Division Series. As mentioned above, Globe Life Field will host the NLCS and the World Series, while the ALCS will be played at Petco Park.

This will be the first time since 1944 that the World Series is played on neutral ground.

