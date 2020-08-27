Mo Willems Sets First HBO Max Special With Some Famous Friends – and the Animated Ones, Too (Video)

New York Times best-selling children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems (and Elephant, and Piggie, and the rest of his cast of characters) is coming to HBO Max in new special “Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!”

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” was shot at the Kennedy Center. In addition to the writer/drawer and his darn pigeon, Willems’ initial special under his exclusive, multiyear HBO Max deal will feature live readings and sketch comedy by Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.

The kids don’t know who the humans are, of course, but the parents probably appreciated the star power.

Watch the trailer for “Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” via the video above.

Also Read: 'The West Wing' Cast, Aaron Sorkin to Reunite for HBO Max Stage Performance of 'Hartsfield's Landing' Episode

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” was directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and produced by Stampede Ventures. Willems and Stampede’s Greg Silverman, Gideon Yu, Jay Judah and Chris Bosco are executive producers.

Willems began his career on “Sesame Street” and is the first education artist-in-resident at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Willems is also HBO Max’s first artist-in-residence.

WarnerMedia announced Willems’ HBO Max deal earlier this year.

“Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!” debuts Thursday, Sept. 17 on HBO Max.