Disney+ Orders ‘Moana,’ ‘Tiana,’ ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Baymax’ Animated TV Series

Disney+ has ordered animated TV series based on characters from its feature films “Moana” “Zootopia,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Big Hero 6” animated TV series, as well as a Nigeria-set sci-fi animated series “Iwájú,” Disney revealed during its investor day Thursday.

These shows mark Disney Animation’s first-ever original series.

“Baymax!,” based on the main character from Disney 2016 feature “Big Hero 6,” “Zootopia+,” following the animated animals from 2016’s “Zootopia,” and “Tiana,” centered on the New Orleans chef-turned-princess from 2009’s “Princess and the Frog,” are set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

“Moana,” a TV series focused on the star of the 2016 Disney movie of the same name, is targeting a 2023 launch on the streaming service.

“Iwájú” is a collaboration between Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali, which Disney+ plans to premiere in 2022. Readers can see a first look at visual development art for the show below.

Disney also revealed during its presentation to investors that Pixar will producing “Cars” and “Up” spinoff TV series for Disney+ and a new original series titled “Win or Lose.”

The “Up” spinoff, titled “Dug Days,” will premiere in fall of 2021. It will center on the popular Pixar movie’s Golden Retriever dog, Dug. The streaming show will follow the pooch, voiced by Bob Peterson, on his adventures with Ed Asner’s Carl.

Meanwhile, the “Cars” spinoff will follow Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and premiere in fall of 2022.

Pixar’s third series for Disney+ will be a new original story called “Win or Lose,” which will premiere in fall of 2023. That one comes from a pair of Pixar writers who came up with the idea while working on “Toy Story 4.”

“Over the next few years, we will release roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 ‘Star Wars’ series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar features,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of media and entertainment distribution for The Walt Disney Company, said during the livestreamed Disney investor day presentation.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, @DisneyAnimation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/x46dreKcu0 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

