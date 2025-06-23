‘MobLand’ Renewed for Season 2 After Scoring 26 Million Viewers for Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed the popular series “MobLand” for a second season, the streaming platform announced Monday. The show racked up more than 26 million viewers in its first season, making it the second most-watched series on the streamer.

“With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, ‘MobLand’ has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK.”

“‘MobLand’ was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series and, after traversing the UK countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life,” said 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser.

The crime series premiered on Sunday, March 30 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia and May 30 in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and Latin America. The show stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as members of two mob families who are at odds with one another.

The show also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber. “MobLand” is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yar.