Go Pro Today

Modern ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ Series Starring Reba McEntire in Development at NBC

Norman Lear is set to executive produce

and | October 14, 2020 @ 10:25 AM Last Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 11:21 AM
Fried Green Tomatoes 1991

Photo credit: Getty Images

A “modernization” of “Fried Green Tomatoes” is in development at NBC with Reba McEntire set to star and Normal Lear attached as an executive producer.

Here is the logline: A modernization of the beloved novel and movie that explores the lives of descendants from the original work. When present-day Idgie Threadgoode (McEntire) returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret.

The drama from Universal Television and Act III Productions has a script sale commitment.

Also Read: 'Yellowstone' Season 3 Gets Peacock Premiere Date

Jennifer Cecil will write and executive produce. In addition to McEntire and Lear, Fannie Flagg and Brent Miller are other executive producers.

The novel “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe” by Fannie Flagg was originally published in 1987. It followed aging housewife Evelyn Couch and Ninny Threadgoode, an elderly woman living in a nursing home who Evelyn befriends. She visits Ninny and listens to her tell stories from her youth about running a cafe in Whistle Stop, Alabama with her sister, Idgie, and her friend, Ruth.

The book was made into a 1991 movie, “Fried Green Tomatoes,” which starred Kathy Bates, Cicely Tyson, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker.

McEntire is an accomplished country singer known for songs like “The Night the Lights Went Off in Georgia” and “Fancy.” She is also an actress known for her sitcom “Reba” which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007.

'Hocus Pocus' and 12 Other Old Hits That Made Big Bucks Again in Theaters in 2020 (Photos)

  • Goonies Hocus Pocus Jurassic Park
  • Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody 20th Century Studios
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Warner Bros.
  • black panther 4k hdr dolby vision Disney
  • Disney
  • Disney
  • Beauty and the Beast Disney
  • ghostbusters 1984 video games movies sequels Columbia Pictures
  • jaws Universal
  • The Goonies Warner Bros.
  • Jurassic Park Universal
  • Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Disney
  • "Hocus Pocus" stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Disney
1 of 14

“The Empire Strikes Back,” “Jaws” and “The Goonies” all filled the void left by new blockbusters moving out of 2020

Over the weekend, the re-release of the 1993, campy, Halloween family comedy "Hocus Pocus" was the third highest grossing movie in America from theaters that are actually open. In just two weeks, it has made a cumulative $3 million, despite it also being available for digital rental and on Disney+. In that short time, it became the highest grossing re-release of 2020, and because we're in the midst of a pandemic, it's not surprisingly just shy of the top 50 highest grossing movies of the year. It hasn't made "Tenet" money, and especially not what movies were making before theaters closed down, but it's one of several classic, fan favorite movies that have put up respectable numbers for an audience craving any sort of movies on the big screen or at drive-ins. Here are 15 of the highest grossing re-releases from 2020 (all numbers from Boxofficemojo.com)

View In Gallery

Related Content