Modern ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ Series Starring Reba McEntire in Development at NBC

A “modernization” of “Fried Green Tomatoes” is in development at NBC with Reba McEntire set to star and Normal Lear attached as an executive producer.

Here is the logline: A modernization of the beloved novel and movie that explores the lives of descendants from the original work. When present-day Idgie Threadgoode (McEntire) returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret.

The drama from Universal Television and Act III Productions has a script sale commitment.

Also Read: 'Yellowstone' Season 3 Gets Peacock Premiere Date

Jennifer Cecil will write and executive produce. In addition to McEntire and Lear, Fannie Flagg and Brent Miller are other executive producers.

The novel “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe” by Fannie Flagg was originally published in 1987. It followed aging housewife Evelyn Couch and Ninny Threadgoode, an elderly woman living in a nursing home who Evelyn befriends. She visits Ninny and listens to her tell stories from her youth about running a cafe in Whistle Stop, Alabama with her sister, Idgie, and her friend, Ruth.

The book was made into a 1991 movie, “Fried Green Tomatoes,” which starred Kathy Bates, Cicely Tyson, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker.

McEntire is an accomplished country singer known for songs like “The Night the Lights Went Off in Georgia” and “Fancy.” She is also an actress known for her sitcom “Reba” which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007.