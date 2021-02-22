Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver and 26 More Join Amazon’s ‘Modern Love’ Season 2

Amazon has added 29 actors to the cast of “Modern Love” Season 2, which is shaping up to be as star-studded as the first season of the romantic anthology was, with names like Kit Harington, Anna Paquin and Minnie Driver, just to name a few.

Along with those three, other stars of Season 2 include Gbenga Akinnagbe (“The Deuce”), Susan Blackwell (“Madam Secretary”), Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tom Burke (“Mank”), Zoe Chao (“Love Life”), Maria Dizzia (“Orange is the New Black”), Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Kathryn Gallagher (“Jagged Little Pill”), Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”), Telci Huynh (“God Friended Me”), Nikki M. James (“Book of Mormon”), Aparna Nancherla (“Corporate”), Larry Owens (“High Maintenance”), Zane Pais (“Room 104”), Isaac Powell (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Ben Rappaport (“For the People”), Milan Ray (“Troop Zero”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Miranda Richardson (“Stronger”), Marquis Rodriguez (“When They See Us”), James Scully (“You” S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (“Gossip Girl”), Lulu Wilson (“The Glorias”), Don Wycherley (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) and Jeena Yi (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

Inspired by the popular column of the same name in The New York Times, “Modern Love” is described as exploring love “in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.” Each standalone episode tells a story from a different column entry. The first season premiered in October 2019 and it was quickly renewed for Season 2 by Amazon.

According to the streaming service, the second season was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York and Dublin, Ireland.

John Carney is writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on the series. Additionally, John Crowley (“Brooklyn”), Marta Cunningham (“Insecure”) Jesse Peretz (“Glow”) and Andrew Rannells (“Black Monday”) will also direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (“Topside”) co-directing an episode. The episode Rannells will direct is based upon a personal essay that he penned for the New York Times column.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” Carney said. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

Additional executive producers on Season 2 of “Modern Love” include Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman, along with Caitlin Roper and Choire Sicha of The New York Times. Sean Fogel is a producer and Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, is a co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.