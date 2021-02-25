Hulu dropped the first look at “M.O.D.O.K.,” one of its last Marvel series.

Patton Oswalt, who is writing the series, voices the title character, described as “egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body.” He’s also apparently bankrupted his evil organization.

The series debuts on May 21. You can watch the teaser in the video above.

Also Read: Kevin Feige Confident Marvel Fans Won't Get Lost as MCU Bridges Disney+ and Theaters

In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.

“M.O.D.O.K.” was initially one of four animated series from Marvel TV — now under the auspices of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige — that was part of a massive animated series deal. The other three series were “Howard the Duck,” “Hit-Monkey” and “Tigra & Dazzler.” The four were then expected to crossover in an event series called “The Offenders.”

Now, only “M.O.D.O.K.” and “Hit-Monkey” remain as Marvel redirects all resources toward its growing list of Disney+ series.