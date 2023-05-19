Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy on “Law & Order: SVU,” is leaving after less than a year on the crime series.

Burnett is the latest “Law & Order” actor to make their departure from the show, following news that original cast member Kelli Giddish, who reprised her role as Amanda Rollins, was leaving the series.

Burnett’s character Detective Grace Muncy made her debut during Season 24 of the show in the episode “The One You Feed,” which aired in July of 2022. Muncy’s exit was revealed in Thursday night’s episode, a joint crossover season finale of “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Wolf Entertainment tweeted an extended version of Muncy’s farewell on Friday.

Want more #SVU? Check out this bonus scene from last night's #SVUxOC crossover season finale pic.twitter.com/GobP4x72I7 — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 19, 2023

In the scene, Detective Joe Velasco tells Muncy that he was happy they were able to meet as he helps her pack her belongings in her car. Velasco thanks Muncy for always having his back as the two embrace one another in a hug. Prior to “Law & Order: SVU” Burnett starred in fellow crime-centered shows, including “Chicago P.D.” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”