Molly Ringwald Doesn’t Think a ‘Breakfast Club’ Remake Should Happen Because It’s Too White | Video

Molly Ringwald doesn’t think “The Breakfast Club” should be get a remake. Instead, the ’80s icon would rather “see movies that are inspired by ‘The Breakfast Club,’ but take it in a different direction.”

While speaking on the C2E2 panel “Don’t You Forget About Me: ‘The Breakfast Club’ 40th Anniversary Reunion” on April 12, Ringwald said about the 1985 movie, “I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time,” she said. “It resonates with people today. I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what’s going on today. This is very, you know, it’s very white, this movie. You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities. We don’t talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today.”

The reunion panel brought the core five cast members back together for the first time since the film’s release 40 years prior. Alongside Ringwald was Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, and Judd Nelson. The group played handful of teenagers with little in common forced to spend a Saturday detention together.

This is not the first time Ringwald spoke out against how “The Breakfast Club” aged. She spoke to The Times in 2024 about the troubling interactions between her and Nelson’s character in the film.

“There is a lot that I really love about the movie, but there are elements that haven’t aged well — like Nelson’s character, John Bender, who essentially sexually harasses my character,” she said. “I’m glad we’re able to look at that and say things are truly different now.”

You can watch the full panel below: