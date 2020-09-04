‘Mom’ Star Anna Faris to Exit CBS Comedy Ahead of Season 8

CBS’ “Mom” is losing one of its moms. Anna Faris will exit the sitcom after seven seasons, leaving Allison Janney as the sole star.

Her character, Christy, will not be recast, but rather written out of the series when it returns for its upcoming eighth season. The series is slated to being production on the new season later this month. It is unclear if CBS will bring in a new co-star with Janney (Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, declined to comment on that specifically).

“The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said. “I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Also Read: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Adds Non-Binary and Transgender Characters for Season 3

“Mom” featured Faris and Janney as mother-daughter duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett who rekindled their relationship after years of alcohol addiction. Faris’ character was also a single mother of two. “Mom” also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

“From the inception of ‘Mom,’ Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy,” WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

“Mom” has been a reliable performer for the network airing on Monday nights and, now that “The Big Bang Theory” is over, is the longest-running current sitcom on CBS.