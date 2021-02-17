“Mom” will last only one season without Anna Farris. CBS is ending the popular comedy after its current eighth season wraps up.

The series finale is currently scheduled for May 6. Faris exited the sitcom ahead of the season last September, which left Allison Janney as the sole star.

“Mom” featured Faris and Janney as mother-daughter duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett who rekindled their relationship after years of alcohol addiction. Faris’ character was also a single mother of two. “Mom” also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

The beginning of this season opened with Bonnie (Janney) and her husband Adam (William Fichtner) having dropped off Christy (Faris) at the airport. Christy, who had been going to law school in Northern California, where the show is set, is now going to Georgetown Law School on a scholarship.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. “From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

During its run, “Mom” has been a reliable performer for the network airing first on Monday nights before moving to Thursday. Following the end of “The Big Bang Theory,” it became the longest-running current sitcom on CBS.

“Since its premiere, ‘Mom’ has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “‘Mom’ redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”