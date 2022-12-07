Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Canceled After 1 Season

Fox has canceled “Monarch,” which starred Susan Sarandon as a country music diva, after one season, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to TheWrap.

“We gratefully thank and appreciate the entire cast and crew for their dedication to ‘Monarch,'” the network said in a statement. Joshua Sasse, Anna Friel, Beth Ditto and Meagan Holder costarred and real country music stars, including Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith and Tanya Tucker made appearances.

The series debuted on Sep. 11, 2022, after an NFL double-header, before switching to its regular time period on Tuesdays. It was the number one drama debut for Fox’s 2022/2023 season and initially outperformed “Our Kind of People,” by 30% in the same time slot in 2021 before dipping in subsequent episodes.

The 11-episode drama was originally set to premiere in January 2022, but was pushed to fall because of COVID.

Sarandon’s character Dottie Cantrell Roman died in the opening episode of the multi-generational drama, with her daughter Nicky (Friel) taking over her mom’s country crown.

Melissa London Hilfers created the series and executive produced along with Jon Feldman, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen.

Feldman took over as showrunner in November, replacing Michael Rauch.