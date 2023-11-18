“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” — the live-action series based on Legendary’s MonsterVerse — premieres this month.

If you’re a fan of the Titan (giant monster) film franchise that began with 2014’s “Godzilla” and includes 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” you’ll want to dive in this generation-spanning series that explores the past, present and future of Monarch.

The official description for the Apple TV+ series reads:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

If you’re wondering when, how and where to watch new episodes of “Monarch,” we’ve got you covered.

When does “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premiere?

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 17, 2023.

What time does “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” stream on Apple TV+?

New episodes of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” are available every Friday on Apple TV+.

However, the show will premiere on Wednesday during Thanksgiving week.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” are released weekly. The first two episodes premiere on November. There are a total of 10 episodes in Season 1.

Below is the full “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 release schedule:

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 1 “Aftermath”: Friday, November 17

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 2 “Departure”: Friday, November 17

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 3 “Secrets and Lies”: Wednesday, November 22

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 4 “TBD”: Friday, December 1

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 5 “TBD”: Friday, December 8

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 6 “TBD”: Friday, December 15

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 7 “TBD”: Friday, December 22

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 8 “TBD”: Friday, December 29

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 9 “TBD”: Friday, January 5, 2024

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 Episode 10 “TBD” (Season finale): Friday, January 12, 2024

Who stars in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”?

The “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 1 cast includes:

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw

Wyatt Russell as a younger Lee Shaw

Anna Sawai as Cate Randa

Kiersey Clemons as May Olowe-Hewitt

Ren Watabe as Kentaro Miura

Mari Yamamoto as Keiko Miura

Anders Holm as William “Bill” Randa

John Goodman as an older Bill Randa

Joe Tippett as Tim

Elisa Lasowski as Duvall

Will there be a Season 2?

Apple TV+ has not yet announced a second season of “Monarch.”

A new film, “Gozilla x Kong: The New Empire” is slated for an April 2024, release.

Watch the trailer below: