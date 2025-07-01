Moncler Teams With Donald Glover for an Ojai-Inspired Clothing Collection

Moncler teams up with Donald Glover for an Ojai-inspired collection, Regen Projects presents Kevin Beasley’s “What delineates the edge,” FIFA celebrates the debut of its ready-to-wear brand in Beverly Hills and Eleventy Milano opens at South Coast Plaza

Source: Moncler

Moncler teams up with Donald Glover for an Ojai-inspired collection

Luxury fashion brand Moncler has teamed up with Emmy-winning actor and Grammy-winning musician Donald Glover on a new Genius collection inspired by Gilga Farm, his creative hub and retreat located in Ojai, California.

Titled Moncler x Gilga Farm, the collection reinterprets Moncler’s alpine heritage through a Californian lens, blending the brand’s mountain wear DNA with Glover’s focus on functionality, comfort and everyday usefulness.

The collection includes quilted jackets, technical linen canvas, wool-cashmere knits, lightweight ripstop windbreakers and a standout burnt orange suede jacket. Other key pieces include oversized workwear-inspired layers, shorts, cotton tees and a convertible duvet jacket that transforms into a sleeping bag — a reference to Moncler’s original sleeping bag product. The pieces are designed to be wearable in transitional weather, balancing practicality with relaxed style.

Colorways are inspired by the Ojai Valley landscape and Gilga Farm’s surroundings, featuring washed pinks, creams, oranges and pale blues. Natural-feel fabrics are used throughout and orange fiber — a nod to Gilga’s citrus groves — is woven into select garments. The orange also appears as a recurring motif in logos and design accents.

Footwear includes a simplified version of the Moncler Trailgrip Vela sandal, made from cotton ribbon and leather and finished with a pale pink Vibram sole.

The collaboration also introduces playful design elements, including patches, comic strip graphics and a reimagined version of Moncler’s Monduck mascot, shown as a farmer character across the collection. Animated care labels — voiced by Glover — reference the Monduck tag found in his first Moncler jacket, blending personal storytelling with brand heritage.

“Functionality is key — it’s something that connects the world of Gilga and Moncler,” Glover said of the collaboration. “We both create for real-world usefulness.”

The campaign features a short animated film in which a cartoon version of Glover falls asleep at Gilga Farm and dreams of a Moncler alpine landscape, illustrating the merging of both worlds.

Moncler x Gilga Farm is available now at select Moncler locations and online at moncler.com.

Source: Dior

A new book and exhibit explore Christian Dior’s floral inspiration

A new book titled “Dior Enchanting Gardens” explores the central role that nature, gardens and flowers have played in the creative universe of Christian Dior and the legacy of the house he founded.

Published by Rizzoli, the volume traces Dior’s lifelong fascination with the natural world, which began in his childhood home, Villa Les Rhumbs in Granville, and extended to other private residences including the Château de La Colle Noire in Montauroux and the Moulin du Coudret in Milly-la-Forêt. These locations and their gardens are presented chapter by chapter, offering insight into how they influenced both Dior’s personal life and creative output.

Flowers were a key inspiration for Dior from the start — notably in his 1947 New Look collection, which featured the Corolle line, and in the creation of Miss Dior, his first fragrance. The book connects these early inspirations to the work of Dior’s artistic successors, including Maria Grazia Chiuri, showing how floral motifs have remained a defining element of the brand’s aesthetic through decades of couture and fragrance design.

Alongside text contributions, the book features rare archival documents and photographs by leading fashion photographers such as Henry Clarke, Patrick Demarchelier, Brigitte Niedermair and Paolo Roversi. Garments are shown alongside Dior’s most iconic fragrances in a visual and historical survey that spans from the original femme-fleur silhouette to contemporary designs.

“Dior Enchanting Gardens” includes a preface by Jean-Paul Claverie, an introduction by Brigitte Richart and essays by contributors including Philippe Deliau, Amy de La Haye, Vincent Leret, Barbara Jeauffroy-Mairet and Coline Zellal.

The book is a companion to the exhibition of the same name, running at the Musée Christian Dior in Granville, France through Nov. 2.

“Synth II” by Kevin Beasley (Source: Regen Projects)

Regen Projects presents Kevin Beasley’s “What delineates the edge”

Artist Kevin Beasley returns to Regen Projects this summer with “What delineates the edge,” his second solo exhibition at the gallery. Known for his sculptural work that fuses found materials with experimental processes, Beasley continues his exploration of memory, materiality and spatial form through a new series of wall-mounted slabs and freestanding sculptures.

The exhibition centers on the idea of thresholds — both literal and metaphorical — bringing together personal and cultural references. Using his signature cast resin technique, Beasley incorporates objects such as bedsheets, military uniforms, hats, carbon fiber, denim and shoes into sculptural screens that function like movable partitions. These works act as armatures for meaning, creating porous, layered boundaries that invite viewers to navigate the space through improvisation.

Also on view are Beasley’s “Synths” — large resin panels embedded with items like raw cotton, chipped pool cues, PPE components and T-shirts. The compositions reference both Beasley’s personal history growing up in Virginia and broader cultural narratives, with the materials sometimes clearly visible and other times obscured. The title, drawn from musical synthesizers, reflects the work’s aim to translate memory and emotion into visual form.

The show follows Beasley’s recent large-scale installation at Storm King Art Center and recent exhibitions at the Walker Art Center and the 15th Gwangju Biennale. His work is held in major public collections including the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Tate Modern in London and the Art Institute of Chicago.

“What delineates the edge” is on view at Regen Projects, 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90038, from July 2 to Aug. 16.

Source: Lindsey Molk (Soulclubb)

Reformation x StyledSara debut the Sara Linen Dress

Reformation, the cult-favorite Los Angeles label known for its effortlessly feminine silhouettes and commitment to sustainability, has launched a new collaboration with stylist and fashion consultant Sara Walker.

The Sara Linen Dress is a ladylike midi crafted from 100% linen, complete with scalloped trim and buckle details that channel Walker’s deep archive of fashion references. “I designed a piece that feels effortless and flattering, but still packed with personality,” she said. “The scalloped trim was inspired by a 1960s fashion magazine I’ve kept for years, and the buckle details are a subtle wink to a ‘90s runway moment I’ve never forgotten.”

The dress will be available in three distinct colorways: Stampede, a chocolate brown zebra print; Nectarine, a coral-and-orange colorblock; and Parmesan, a soft yellow with crisp white accents.

To celebrate the launch, Walker hosted an intimate lunch at the Chateau Marmont earlier this month. Guests including Tezza, Angela Fink, Gab Waller and Liv Perez all wore the new design, styled their own way — a fitting tribute to Reformation’s blend of timeless appeal and individual expression.

This collaboration follows a string of successful partnerships for the brand, which has previously teamed up with fashion and culture tastemakers like Kacey Musgraves, Devon Lee Carlson and Laura Harrier.

Priced at $278 USD, it’s available now online and in Reformation stores nationwide—each boutique carrying one exclusive colorway.

Source: Ray-Ban

A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban unveil the Wayfarer Puffer

A$AP Rocky has teamed up with Ray-Ban to debut the Wayfarer Puffer, a bold new take on the brand’s most iconic silhouette. Designed under his new role as creative director, Puffer is the latest addition to the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban collection.

The frame is defined by its inflated, sculptural shape—pushing the boundaries of classic eyewear design, while the campaign, shot in Harlem, features local artists and friends from the neighborhood where he grew up.

The Wayfarer Puffer first appeared on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky wore a one-of-a-kind version customized with 18K gold logos, natural diamonds and gemstone-set rivets. He later introduced additional colorways—including green, red, yellow, white and pink—at a private event in Cannes.

The Wayfarer Puffer is now available on Ray-Ban.com, in Ray-Ban stores, and at select EssilorLuxottica retailers including Sunglass Hut.

Leonardo Lawson and Julie Anne Quay (Source: Matt Lee Morgan)

FIFA celebrates the debut of its ready-to-wear brand in Beverly Hills

FIFA 1904, the new ready-to-wear brand from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), marked its official launch and the first FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. with an intimate dinner at Mr. Chow last Monday.

The evening brought together guests including co-founders Julie Anne Quay and Leonardo Lawson, alongside FIFA ambassadors, fashion figures and cultural tastemakers. Attendees included Alessandra Ambrosio, Alton Mason, Tiffany Haddish, Matt Bomer, Javier Pastore, Maarten Paes and Bafétimbi Gomis. Music for the event was provided by The Misshapes.

Timed to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, the brand’s launch introduces a new fashion-forward platform within the world of international football. FIFA 1904’s debut capsule collection offers luxury unisex essentials that blend sport and streetwear. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and hats, designed with premium textures, minimal graphics and a focus on fit and function.

Founded by Quay (VFILES founder and minority owner of Barnsley F.C.) and Lawson (former Yeezy Gap President), FIFA 1904 represents FIFA’s first official ready-to-wear venture. Named for the year FIFA was founded on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, the brand merges global football heritage with modern design principles.

FIFA 1904 has also appointed Marcus Clayton as creative director. Clayton, whose background includes roles at Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fenty and most recently as creative director of Maison Kitsuné, will debut his first full collection for the brand later this year.

Prices range from $55–$155 and are available on the FIFA 1904 website. Looking ahead, the FIFA 1904 capsule will be followed by Resort 2026 collections, expanding the brand’s vision at the intersection of football and contemporary fashion.

Source: South Coast Plaza

Eleventy Milano opens at South Coast Plaza

Italian luxury brand Eleventy Milano has unveiled its latest boutique at South Coast Plaza.

Founded in Milan in 2007 by Marco Baldassari and Paolo Zuntini, Eleventy is built on the concept of “smart luxury” — a contemporary interpretation of sartorial tradition that combines high-quality materials with effortless, everyday sophistication for both men and women.

Conceived by Milan-based firm Parisotto + Formenton Architetti, the new space embodies Eleventy’s signature aesthetic: refined yet approachable, modern yet rooted in tradition. The interiors feature a harmonious blend of materials — light oak wood, Navona Travertine and brushed steel — creating a serene, tactile environment that elevates the shopping experience.

“South Coast Plaza represents the pinnacle of luxury retail,” Co-founder and creative director Baldassari said. “For Eleventy, opening here is not just a milestone—it’s an opportunity to share our vision of Italian lifestyle and understated elegance with a discerning new audience.”

More than a boutique, the new Eleventy space is designed as an immersive expression of Milanese living, with an open layout and curated styling that invite guests to explore the brand’s world through storytelling and design.

The boutique can be found on Level 2 in the Carousel Court. South Coast Plaza is located at 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, California 92626

