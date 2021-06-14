Monica Lewinsky Signs First-Look Deal With 20th TV

Monica Lewinsky has signed a first-look TV deal with 20th Television for her production company, Alt Ending.

The deal comes a few months ahead of FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which is being produced by 20th TV and for which Lewinsky serves as a producer. “Impeachment” tells the story of former president Bill Clinton’s infamous affair with Lewinsky, then a White House intern, which resulted in the 42nd president getting impeached. Beanie Feldstein is set to play Lewinsky.

“As our team has gotten to know Monica through her involvement with our upcoming edition of ‘American Crime Story,’ we’ve been very impressed with her instincts as a producer, and her desire to bring provocative, untold stories to the screen. She is formidable and passionate about the work, and we’re hopeful this first look deal leads to many successful projects together,” 20th TV president Karey Burke said in a statement.

“I’m interested in storytelling that is entertaining, thought-provoking and emotion stirring — that moves a conversation forward by exploring the human condition from an unexpected lens. That’s what excites me about forming Alt Ending Productions and working with 20th Television,” Lewinsky said. “Having had my own story hijacked for many years, I’m very interested in the voices or perspectives we historically don’t hear from or see. They’re brimming with untapped potential. I look forward to working with and learning from visionary women like Karey Burke and Carolyn Cassidy and owe a special debt to Ryan Murphy for championing me as a producer.”

