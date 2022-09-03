Micky Dolenz, the drummer for the ’60s teen pop quartet The Monkees and the last surviving member of the group, has sued the FBI in order to obtain any files from the bureau over the years pertaining to himself, the band or his late bandmates.

According to the complaint first obtained by Rolling Stone earlier this week, Dolenz filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on June 14, asking for any documents about the Monkees, but other than an automated statement of receipt, he didn’t receive a response from the FBI within the 20-business day waiting period as required by law.

Turns out that The Monkees were in fact the subject of at least two FBI reports as listed on the bureau’s website, including one from 1967 pertaining to anti-Vietnam War activities and for another document that was redacted entirely. Dolenz alleges in his complaint that The Monkees interacted with other bands and artists like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix who are now known to have been tracked and reported on by the FBI.

Though a portion of the FBI’s file on the Monkees was released to the public over a decade ago, Dolenz as the last remaining member of the band now wants the full document released.

“This lawsuit is designed to obtain any records the FBI created and/or possesses on the Monkees as well as its individual members,” the suit reads. “Mr. Dolenz has exhausted all necessary required administrative remedies with respect to his [Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act] request.”

A rep for Dolenz had no additional comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dolenz, 77, along with band members Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork, are best known for hits like “I’m a Believer” and “Daydream Believer.”