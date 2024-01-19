Someone is taking shots at Sam Spade (Clive Owen) in the second episode of AMC series “Monsieur Spade,” which debuts Sunday.

In this preview clip, exclusively shared with TheWrap, Spade is driving Teresa (Cara Bossom) on a lonely country road in their small French village when a man with a shotgun fires through the back window of his car, shattering it.

Instead of panicking, the intrepid detective rapidly backs up the car and tries to run over the shooter. But the helmeted suspect is too quick for him and flees on a motorcycle. Spade gives chase, but can’t follow the motorcycle across the uneven fields across which he flees.

The series, from Scott Frank and Tom Fontana, finds Dashiell Hammett’s private investigator retired and living in the southern French town of Bozouls in the 1950s. A decade later, he’s reluctantly back on the job after the terrible mass murder of the local nuns, who have been taking care of Teresa and other orphans.

Is the lone shooter connected to the murder of the nuns? And was he aiming at Spade or Teresa? Or was he merely trying to scare the American detective?

The series costars Denis Ménochet as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud, Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux, Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux, Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle, Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons, Jonathan Zaccaï as Philippe Saint Andre, and Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons, Alfre Woodard as Virginia Dell and Dean Winters as Father Matthew.

“Monsieur Spade” is co-created, written and executive produced by Scott Frank, who also serves as director, and Tom Fontana. Barry Levinson, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Clive Owen, Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Carlo Martinelli and David Helpern also serve as executive producers.

In conjunction with the Dashiell Hammett Estate, the series is produced by Black Bear and co-produced by Haut et Court TV.

Episodes of “Monsieur Spade” air Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC and are available to stream on AMC+ or Acorn TV.