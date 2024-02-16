In the Season 1 finale of “Monsieur Spade,” which airs Sunday on AMC, a mysterious newcomer (Alfre Woodard) who arrives in Bozouls, France is determined to uncover the secrets the residents of the small town have been keeping — including murder, false identities and espionage.

In this this clip exclusively shared with TheWrap, Woodard’s character addresses a captive audience, including Sam Spade (played by Clive Owen) and Philippe Saint-Andre (Jonathan Zaccaï).

“That is my job, to sort the secrets from the nonsense,” she tells them. “I promise you if you carry a secret in my present, you will carry it for long. Do not fool yourself. You cannot lie to me you cannot hide anything from me.”

Pictured: Clive Owen, Jonathan Zaccaï, Caroline Silhol, Rebecca Root, Oscar Lesage, Denis Ménochet and Louise Bourgoin, in “Monsieur Spade.” (CREDIT: AMC)

She then urges everyone to “share,” saying, “Let’s begin.” (Watch the clip in the video above.)

Among the gathered residents, and suspects, are Audrey Saint-André (Caroline Silhol), Cynthia Fitzsimmons (Rebecca Root), Henri (Oscar Lesage), Chief of Police Patrice Michaud (Denis Ménochet) and Marguerite Devereau (Louise Bourgoin).

Surely one of the topics will be young Zayd (Ismael Berqouch), who everyone, including Spade, has been trying to find, the “million-dollar question” the detective was was asking in a previous episode.

“What is so important about this little kid that everyone is willing to murder nuns or kidnap young girls in order to get their hands on him?,” Spade wanted to know.

The series, which is set in a small village in the South of France in the ’60s where Spade had retired a decade earlier, began with the brutal mass murder of the town’s nuns.

The Season 1 finale of “Monsieur Spade” airs Sunday at 9 p ET/PT on AMC and is available to stream AMC+ and Acorn TV