All the Songs in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

As with all Ryan Murphy shows, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” is full of stellar needle drops.

The song list for the new entry in the serial killer anthology series has a wide range of artists from The Rolling Stones to Jonny Greenwood and Dinah Washington. It also includes songs made popular in films that Gein’s crimes inspired – mainly Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses,” which earned popularity in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The new series follows Gein’s crimes through 1950s Wisconsin. While the man did murder a handful of people, he’s most known for graverobbing from a cemetery and using the skin from his victims to make things like lampshades, chair upholstery, and even masks that he’d wear.

Below are the songs featured in the new Netflix streamer in case you need to add them to one or many playlists.