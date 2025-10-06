All the Songs in ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

As with all Ryan Murphy shows, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” is full of stellar needle drops.
The song list for the new entry in the serial killer anthology series has a wide range of artists from The Rolling Stones to Jonny Greenwood and Dinah Washington. It also includes songs made popular in films that Gein’s crimes inspired – mainly Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses,” which earned popularity in “The Silence of the Lambs.”
The new series follows Gein’s crimes through 1950s Wisconsin. While the man did murder a handful of people, he’s most known for graverobbing from a cemetery and using the skin from his victims to make things like lampshades, chair upholstery, and even masks that he’d wear.
Below are the songs featured in the new Netflix streamer in case you need to add them to one or many playlists.
- The Aba Daba Honeymoon – Arthur Collins
- I’ll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time – The Andrews Sisters
- Changing Partners – Jonny Greenwood (featuring Helen Forrest)
- I’ll Be Seeing You – Vera Lynn
- What A Difference A Day Made – Dinah Washington
- Texas (When I Die) – Ed Bruce
- The Tennessee Waltz – Patti Page
- The Glory of Love – Bette Midler
- Don’t Forbid Me – Pat Boone
- Cuddle Up A Little Closer, Lovey Mine – Dean Martin
- Endless Sleep – Jody Reynolds
- A Wonderful Time Up There – Pat Boone
- I Enjoy Being A Girl – Pat Suzuki
- Goodbye Horses – Q Lazzarus
- Gimme Shelter – The Rolling Stones
- I’ll Be With You In Apple Blossom Time – The Andrews Sisters
- Owner of a Lonely Heart – Yes