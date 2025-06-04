‘M3GAN’ Director Gerard Johnstone to Adapt Mattel’s ‘Monster High’ Dolls Into Universal Film

Universal and Mattel have signed “M3GAN” filmmaker Gerard Johnstone to direct a live-action film based on the “Monster High” doll line, with Akiva Goldsman producing through Weed Road Pictures.

Launched in 2010, “Monster High” is based around the concept of high school students who are the children of famous monsters and mythical creatures such as Frankie Stein, Draculaura and Clawdeen Wolf. The line was launched with a companion web series that ran from 2010 to 2018 and has also spawned animated TV specials, YA novels and video games.

“Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands,” Mattel Studios President/CCO Robbie Brenner said in a statement. “‘Monster High’ is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm.”

Johnstone, whose work also includes the haunted house comedy “Housebound” and the award-winning satirical series “The Jaquie Brown Diaries,” got his breakthrough hit in 2023 with the Blumhouse horror film “M3GAN,” which grossed $180 million at the box office. Johnstone also directed the film’s sequel, “M3GAN 2.0,” which hits theaters later this month.

“With ‘Barbie,’ Mattel Studios demonstrated that they’re not afraid to take bold swings with their IP,” said Johnstone. “What makes ‘Monster High’ so exciting for me is the opportunity to play in the sandbox of so many iconic monster myths, and getting to do that alongside Akiva, Robbie, and Universal Pictures is a total dream. I can’t wait for audiences to step into the weird, wonderful world of misfit magic we’re about to create.”

Goldsman and Brenner are producers. Mattel’s Arturo Thur de Koós and Weed Road’s Greg Lessans will oversee the project alongside Universal’s SVP of Production Lexi Barta and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell.

Goldsman is represented by CAA, TFC Management, and Hansen Jacobsen Teller. Johnstone is represented by CAA, Key Creatives, ID and Davis Law Group.