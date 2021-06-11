Mike and Sulley are back and now in charge of turning scares into laughter in the first trailer for Disney+’s Pixar series “Monsters at Work.”

The Disney+ series takes place after the events of “Monsters, Inc.,” when the power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams.

“Monsters at Work” will premiere on Wednesday, July 7.

The series stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Other returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard, Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original “Monsters, Inc.” character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton (“Star Wars Resistance”) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., Mindy Kaling as Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team and Aisha Tyler (“Archer”) as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

“Monsters at Work” was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Planes: Fire & Rescue”). Sean Lurie (“Inner Workings”) is producer, and Kat Good (“Big Hero 6 The Series”) and Steve Anderson (“Meet the Robinsons”) serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs (“Monsters, Inc.”) also served as director on some of the earlier episodes.