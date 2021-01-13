May Calamawy is joining Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” series for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Calamawy, best known from Hulu’s “Ramy,” will star opposite Oscar Isaac, though her role is currently under wraps. Isaac play the lead character, Marc Spector. The series expects to start shooting in March in Budapest.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Moon Knight, aka Spector, is a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman, before his life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Four different personalities all fight for control over his body.

“Moon Knight” will be led by Jeremy Slater, who co-created Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead serve as the show’s directors.

“Moon Knight” is among 11 different series that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+ over the next few years. The first, “WandaVision,” debuts on Friday. That will be followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March and “Loki” in May. Three more series, the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye,” will also premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Those series will be followed by “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on Calamaway’s casting.

On “Ramy,” Calamawy plays Dena Hassan, the sister of Ramy Youssef’s character.