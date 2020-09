John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen all want to go to the moon for their own reasons. The only problem: NASA probably will never let them.

The three star as a trio of terrible astronauts (they can’t even execute a proper countdown) in Showtime’s new comedy, “Moonbase 8,” which now has a full-length trailer.

Watch that preview via the video above. The series will debut on Showtime on Nov. 8.

Also Read: 'Moonbase 8' Teaser: Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly Want to Go to the Moon So Bad (Video)

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, “Moonbase 8” follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

It was created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel, who directed the series. Kreisel has worked with Armisen on IFC’s “Portlandia” and Heidecker on “Tim & Eric.” It will premiere this fall.

“Moonbase 8” is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young are also executive producers.