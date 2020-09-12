Showtime dropped the first teaser for “Moonbase 8” — its new astronaut comedy starring Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly — on Saturday, the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s “We Choose to Go to the Moon” speech.
And based on the first look at this series, we don’t think JFK would choose these three to set out on “the most hazardous and greatest adventure in which man has ever embarked.”
In the 1-minute, 4-second video, which you can view above, Armisen, Heidecker and Reilly’s characters wait patiently at a space simulator on Earth, trying to prove themselves worthy of going to the moon. Despite the fact this trio definitely doesn’t seem up for the job — at least not in this handful of clips — their apparent obsession with the mission might get them there. Eventually. Some day. Maybe.
Here’s the official description for “Moonbase 8,” which will premiere this fall on Showtime:
Starring Emmy nominee Fred Armisen (“Portlandia”), Tim Heidecker (“Tim and Eric Awesome Show,” “Great Job!”) and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly (“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”), “Moonbase 8” is a new half-hour comedy series coming to SHOWTIME this fall. The six-episode series is a workplace comedy that follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon.
“Moonbase 8” was created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel (“Baskets”), who also serves as series director.
The comedy is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions.
