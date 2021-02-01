Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren are among eight cast members to join “Solos,” a dramatic anthology series coming to Amazon.

“Solos,” from “Hunters” creator David Weil, is described as “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual.” The series will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

The rest of the cast includes Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing ‘Solos’ to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire,” Weil said. “I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project.”

“Solos” is executive produced by Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Laura Lancaster, with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Taylor-Johnson will be directing two episodes and Weil will be making his directorial debut. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.