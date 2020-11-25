Morgan Wallen Gets ‘SNL’ Do-Over as Jason Batemen’s Musical Guest

Morgan Wallen is getting a second chance at being the “SNL” musical guest, one month after he was dropped for not adhering to the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

Wallen will serve as the musical guest on Dec. 5, which will be hosted by Jason Bateman. The following week, Timothée Chalamet will make his “SNL” hosting debut on Dec. 12 and Kristin Wiig returns Dec. 19 for the Christmas show.

For Chalamet’s episode, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will serve as the musical guest for (somehow) only the third time. Dua Lipa will accompany Wiig’s episode. Wiig’s episode will come a few days before she is set to star in “Wonder Woman 1984” alongside Gal Gadot, which will be released simultaneously in theaters that are open and on streaming service HBO Max.

Wallen was initially set to be the musical guest for the Oct. 10 episode that was hosted by Bill Burr. He was kicked off the show after he was seen in social media videos partying in Alabama without a mask on.

“I was getting ready for ‘SNL’ this Saturday, and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play, and that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” Wallen said on his Instagram, after videos on TikToks showed Wallen in Alabama without a mask at a crowded bar and a house party. “I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy.”