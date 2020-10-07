Morgan Wallen Says He’s Booted From ‘SNL’ After Maskless Partying in Alabama

“SNL” is down its musical guest this weekend, after country music star Morgan Wallen said he was kicked off the show after he was seen in social media videos partying in Alabama without a mask on.

“My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” Wallen said on his Instagram. In recent days, videos on TikToks showed Wallen in Alabama without a mask at a crowded bar and a house party.

Bill Burr is hosting Saturday’s episode.

More to come…