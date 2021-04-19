The parody by “The Simpsons” of British singer Morrissey wasn’t received well by Morrissey, or at least those close to him.

In a Facebook message on Morrissey’s official page signed by his manager Peter Katsis, “The Simpsons” was called out for “expounding on vicious rumors” regarding Morrissey, who has been criticized for comments in recent years on race. He has referred to Chinese people as a “subspecies” and mocked London mayor Sadiq Khan’s accent.

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors. Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire,” the post said. “But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here. Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.”

Also Read: Hank Azaria Apologizes Again for 'Simpsons' Character Apu: 'Practically a Slur at This Point'

In the episode, Lisa develops an imaginary friend named Quilloughby (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) described as a “depressed British singer from the 1980s” and the frontman for a bad called The Snuffs (Morrissey’s real band was called The Smiths). “Simpsons” writer Tim Long told Variety the character “is definitely Morrissey-esque, with maybe a small dash of Robert Smith from the Cure, Ian Curtis from Joy Division, and a bunch of other people.”

The episode ends with Lisa meeting the real Quilloughby who is now overweight and racist.

You can read the full text from Morrissey’s Facebook page below:

Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years.

Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.

But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves.

Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding “structural racism” says it all.

Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode…….

Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years.

- Peter Katsis