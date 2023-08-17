Al Sharpton appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday to comment on the recent election interference charges against Donald Trump, pointing out that the former president still manages to remain relevant in the race for the 2024 election.

“I think that last part is the most devastating. When you have half of those polls saying he might not even be in the race, and you have the majority of his opponents acting like he is still something that should be respected in the race, it shows how out of sync they are with their own following,” Sharpton said. “And it comes from really asking who they are… They show no real inside conviction that they are against the criminality as well as the demagoguery of Donald Trump, and it will lead to their demise.”

Recent polling of Trump’s approval rating indicates it has dropped significantly following his fourth indictment. According to “Morning Joe,” 63% of Americans think the Georgia election interference charges are serious or somewhat serious. This majority aligns with the 65% of Americans who think the federal election interference charges are also serious.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough also weighed in on the poll numbers, saying there were “two realities” at play with Trump loyalists who consume skewed media.

“If you want to read the reality, the Wall Street Journal news section. If you want to read the AP, Reuters, forget about New York Times. If you don’t like the Times, if you don’t like MSNBC, forget about that. Go to the Wall Street Journal.”

“Legitimate news operations,” Mika Brzezinski added.

“But the problem is if you listen to Republican candidates, if you listen to people on other news channels at times that are talking about this, there’s some that are really good and really straightforward, but a lot of the others present an alternative reality that really doesn’t bother, it doesn’t harm me, doesn’t harm Mika,” Scarborough continued. “It harms the Republican Party, because they keep losing because they’re in an alternative reality. Something I’ve been talking about for years.”

Scarborough concluded by wondering it the Republicans just want to keep failing consecutively because of this alternate reality.

“Will Republican candidates for president when asked whether it’s serious or not agree with the 65 percent? Or will they just blabber about the ‘weaponization of justice’ — nobody believes that,” he said. “That’s not the way forward to victory. That’s the way forward to me saying next year. They lost in ‘17, they lost in ‘18, they lost a ‘19, they lost in ‘20, they lost in ‘21, they lost ‘22, they lost in ‘23 they lost ‘24. Do you really want that and want to keep losing for a guy who won’t even sign a loyalty pledge to you?”