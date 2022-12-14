‘Morning Joe’ Breaks Down Polls Showing DeSantis Tops 2024 Race: Republicans ‘Finally Understand’ Trump Can’t Beat Biden (Video)

Though he has not announced a presidential run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is significantly outpolling former President Donald Trump for the 2024 run for the White House, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll. Despite the shocking news, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is far from surprised.

In July, the poll had Trump at 60%, but the number dipped to 56% in October, and is now at just 47% in November. While 31% of Republicans want Trump to win, 61% prefer another nominee who would merely continue to carry out Trump’s policies. The top choice is none other than DeSantis. Trump trails behind the Florida governor by double digits, 56% to 33%. DeSantis also outperforms Trump against Joe Biden in hypothetical match-ups, while Trump trails behind Biden.

“This is the calculations that Republicans are making,” Scarborough reasoned. “Not that they’re shocked and stunnned that he’s an immoral guy who has committed a lot of crimes, but he [just] can’t beat Joe Biden. He keeps losing elections for Republicans — I think they finally understand that.”

The panelists discussed that since Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, he has been entangled in several events that will harm him politically. For example, he held a private dinner with Kanye West, who has made several antisemitic comments recently, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump is also involved in several investigations, including illegal possession of classified documents after he left the presidency. And lastly, the candidates that he hand-picked to run in swing states lost in the midterms by two out of 14.

“[Republicans] should have had that red wave with historical trends and economic data,” political correspondent Jonathan Lemire said. “They should’ve done far better than they did, and they didn’t large part because they were saddled with Donald Trump’s hand-picked candiates who were disastrous in the Senate, and that is what [Republicans are] thinking aobut right now.”

Lemire continued to warn that this isn’t a “done deal” and voters shouldn’t count out Trump just yet, as he’s appeared weakened before, but “rallied back.” Nevertheless, the journalist said that this was Trump’s “lowest moment” apart of Jan. 7, the day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s not just that Trump set a bad campaign so far, Trump’s vanished,” Lemire said. “And yes, DeSantis is a blank canvas to Republicans, they can project what they want to see on him. He, of course, will be vetted and tested in the months ahead, but right now what that poll shows us, though certainly good for DeSantis, it’s more about a problem for Trump and so many Republicans feeling like he can’t win again, considering breaking away.”

