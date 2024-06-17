MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” torched Donald Trump for confusing the name of his White House doctor while bragging about the results of a cognitive test.

In a speech over the weekend, Trump urged President Biden to take a similar examination, which he claims he “aced.” Trump then talked about the doctor who administered the test, who he called Ronnie Johnson, instead of Ronny Jackson.

“Everybody know the Congressman from Texas?” Trump said at a rally. “He was the White House doctor.”

“No, actually, they don’t know him,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “They don’t know Ronnie Johnson.”

Joe Scarborough chimed in, quipping “Who is Ronnie Johnson?”

“Nothing like mocking your opponent’s mental acuity when messing up the doctor who administered your own cognitive test who is sitting in the audience,” Brzezinski added.

Brzezinski then noted the real name of Trump’s former White House physician, to which Scarborough said, “Wait what? That’s confusing.”

“Good morning and welcome to ‘Morning Joe,’” Brzezinski joked.

“I’m not good at this politics thing, but I’m guessing if you’re going to make fun of your opponent for being cognitively disconnected from facts and figures, it’s probably good for you to not be disconnected cognitively from facts and figures as Donald Trump was this weekend,” Scarborough said.

When John Heilemann joined the conversation, he said “Well, Jim, it’s good to see you this morning here on Monday. Or is it Chuck, Chuck Scarborough? Joe, Joe Scarborough.”

“People who live in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones,” Heilemann added. “That’s all I’ll say.”