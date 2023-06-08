‘Morning Joe’ Says GOP Candidates Turning on Trump May Mean They ‘Know Something’s Coming’ (Video)

With more and more Republican presidential candidates who once supported Trump now publicly turning on him, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has a hunch as to why: According to the MSNBC host, it might me they know that more charges are coming.

As part of Thursday morning’s discussion on “Morning Joe,” the hosts marveled at the fact that both former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and Trump’s own former VP Mike Pence have effectively come out swinging against him in their campaigns, with Pence saying on Wednesday that Trump “should never” be president again.

“I must say, I didn’t expect Mike Pence to be as aggressive as he was yesterday,” Scarborough said. “And I think it may suggest that a lot of these candidates know something’s coming down the pike against Donald Trump, and that he’s gonna be in a far weakened state after this indictment.”

That could well be true, as it was reported on Wednesday that Trump and his team have officially been notified that he is a target of the ongoing DOJ investigation into the mishandling of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Regardless, the “Morning Joe” panel applauded Pence specifically for taking such an “aggressive” stance on his former boss, with Scarborough joking that he’ll take the conversion, “even if it’s a conversion for a day.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.