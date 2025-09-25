“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough laid into Vice President JD Vance after the latter chose to blame Democrats for recent bouts of political violence.

Scarborough issued the heated response during Thursday’s panel on the MSNBC morning show, where they discussed the shooting that took place at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday and Vance’s controversial response to it.

In response to Vance claiming Democratic leadership in Washington, D.C. needed “to look in the mirror,” Scarborough hit back and accused the vice president of spewing “another lie” about political violence.

He added, “I really don’t understand why at times like these, the vice president feels like he needs to go out and lie about things that are obviously false.”

As he continued, Scarborough took aim at the GOP, who he claimed repeatedly utilized these recent “heinous” acts of violence as a way to make their case against rivals across the aisle.

“While people were still bleeding, you had politicians pointing fingers at Democrats, you had politicians trying to blame other people before they knew anything,” Scarborough continued before pausing for several seconds in disbelief. “Then you have JD Vance saying something again — that he clearly knows is false.”

Scarborough then sourced a finding from the Koch-funded Cato Institute, which, as the newsman noted, looked into “politically-motivated terrorism in the United States” and highlighted that an “overwhelming number of killings are from the right.”

He added that rather than creating more divisiveness, Vance should be trying to mend the country.

“Why is it so important for them — instead of trying to bring the country together — why is it so important for them to try to tear us a part?” Scarborough concluded. “Why is JD Vance continuing to lie when Kato, when the C.S.I.S, when every other study shows that the predominance of political violence in American has come from the right?”

