‘Morning Joe’: Proud Patriot Larry Wilmore Says ‘Our Problems Are With ‘Merica’, Not America | Video

Larry Wilmore says there’s a distinction between the America he loves and the ‘Merica that’s at the root of a lot of problems in the country.

While on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” talking about his current comedy tour “Comedy, Magic, and ‘Merica,” Wilmore explained to host Mika Brzezinski the difference between the two.

“I try to make a distinction between America and ‘Merica,” he said. “I love America, I’m a proud patriot, I think most Americans are good people. Our problems are with ‘Merica. In ‘Merica, that’s where you get the divisiveness, that’s where you get Twitter, that’s where you get the squeaky wheel that says all these things. ‘Merica has all the problems that America is like, ‘Oh come on, we can do better than this.’”

Wilmore and Brzezinski later pivoted to talk about why people still feel like they should support a candidate like Donald Trump over Kamala Harris despite some labeling the former president as “psychotic.”

“Politics has never cared about the psychosis of the people running,” Wilmore noted. “I mean, Nixon beat a very good man in Hubert Humphrey.”

“We’re in way different territory,” Brzezinski fired back.

Wilmore agreed, saying he thought people voted for “their issues and their side more than they are voting personality.” He also said he has a hunch a lot of Trump’s appeal comes from how hard he goes at Democrats.

“The biggest thing that Trump represents for a lot of people on the Right is he’s a cudgel against the Left,” the comedian said. “He really is and you have to stop to understand that means a lot to a lot of people. They forgive a whole host of things they just don’t care about. You can say all you want and they’ll go, ‘Eh, whatever, he’s still going to fight against this, that and that.’”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” clip above.