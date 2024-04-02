“Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski tore into the negative way the Republican Party has framed abortion on Tuesday while comparing their policies to Democrats’ and examining how President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris hope to flip Florida’s “extreme” legislation around the matter.

Slamming the GOP’s “toxic political agenda” around women’s right to choose, the MSNBC host said that the far right and Trump Republicans and right-to-life activists, they’ve poisoned the word ‘abortion.’”

“They make it sound like some sort of crime by some sort of lazy woman who is immoral,” Brzezinski said, addressing a panel of Jennifer Palmieri, Symone Sanders-Townsend and John Heilemann. “The hypocrisy is incredible, but I won’t digress. You don’t want me to do that.”

The Supreme Court of Florida upheld a 15-week ban on abortion and will allow a proposed amendment that would enshrine protections in the state constitution on the November ballot. The decision handed down by the court also means a six-week abortion ban has the window to take effect in Florida, as well.

In a recent memo, the Biden-Harris campaign called Florida “winnable” and a place to make inroads for a 2024 presidential victory for the sitting president. Brzezinski suggested they might do so by making reproductive rights a key election issue.

“At the same time, I think that Democrats need to be smart with their words. I would take the word ‘life.’ I would take the word life. Life of the mother. Especially with the cases of unviable pregnancies, we see mothers’ lives at risk,” Brzezinski said said. “Right to have life — IVF. Right to have a family. I would take their word, and I would tell them what to do with it.

“It’s abortion healthcare,” she continued. “It is part of our normal healthcare. That needs to get out there. That message needs to be sent to Democrats and Republicans who will vote on this issue because it affects their everyday life.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.